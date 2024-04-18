Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Blessing in unity

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Congress rival in Dibrugarh, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, are leaving no stone unturned in their campaigns. Recently, they landed at 'Naamghar' (Vaishnavite prayer hall) in Khowang at the same time.

Keeping aside their political rivalry, both sat on a mattress, sought blessings and had tea together. Both were top leaders of the influential All Assam Students' Union before finding new political addresses. Gogoi also later visited the residence of Sonowal's elder brother to seek his blessings.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here