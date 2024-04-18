JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Blessing in unity

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:15 IST

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Congress rival in Dibrugarh, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, are leaving no stone unturned in their campaigns. Recently, they landed at 'Naamghar' (Vaishnavite prayer hall) in Khowang at the same time.

Keeping aside their political rivalry, both sat on a mattress, sought blessings and had tea together. Both were top leaders of the influential All Assam Students' Union before finding new political addresses. Gogoi also later visited the residence of Sonowal's elder brother to seek his blessings.

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:15 IST)
