Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Conditions apply

Catch up on the latest political developments as India heads to the polls.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:48 IST

Conditions apply

The DMK allotted the Tiruvallur (SC) seat to the Congress with a “conditions apply” asterisk mark, which said the sitting MP, K Jayakumar, should be replaced. The explanation for this categorical pre-condition was that Jayakumar “is hugely unpopular” in the constituency. It is believed that it was only after extracting an assurance from the Congress, that the DMK gave the seat to its ally. The Congress has now decided to field former Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Sasikanth Senthil, who heads the party’s election war room.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

(Published 28 March 2024, 12:48 IST)
