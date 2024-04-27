Explained | All about WhatsApp vs Centre dispute and why is the former threatening to exit India

WhatsApp LLC has urged the high court to declare Rule 4(2) of the intermediary rules as unconstitutional, ultra vires the IT Act and illegal and sought that no criminal liability be imposed on it for any alleged non-compliance with Rule 4(2) which requires enabling the identification of the first originator of information.

During the recent hearing, WhatsApp's counsel said steps have been taken to "contain virality" and it was possible to trace the originator "traditionally" by examining the sequence of senders of a message.

The counsel also informed the court that all platforms would have to comply with the new data protection law, which deals with collection, processing and sharing of data, once the relevant rules are framed.

WhatsApp said the traceability provision is unconstitutional and against the fundamental right to privacy.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption is method where only communicating users can participate in the conversation, hence assuring privacy. Here, the message is encrypted at the sender's device and decrypted only at the receiver's device disabling the internet service provider (ISP), application service provider, hacker or any other entity or service to read it.

What did the Delhi High Court rule?

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked if the issue has been considered in any other country.

"There is no such rule anywhere else in the world. Not even in Brazil," the lawyer appearing for WhatsApp said, adding that the requirement was against the privacy of users and the rule was introduced without any consultation.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet P S Arora, said privacy rights were not absolute and "somewhere balance has to be done."

The bench ordered that the matter be listed for hearing on August 14 to await the transfer of all other petitions challenging several aspects of the 2021 IT Rules to it pursuant to a Supreme Court order.

(With PTI inputs)