Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Friends for life

Amidst personal mudslinging, an exception is being seen in West Bengal’s Baharampur where Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is fighting hard to retain his citadel. One of his electoral enemies is surgeon Nirmal Saha, who is fighting on a BJP ticket.

Saha was Chowdhury’s family physician for a long time. He met Chowdhury for the first time 30 years ago in a prison that he visited as a government surgeon. Because of mutual respect, there are no personal attacks. Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan is the TMC candidate for the seat, which is getting a lot of attention.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here