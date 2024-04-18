JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Friends for life

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 12:43 IST

Follow Us

Amidst personal mudslinging, an exception is being seen in West Bengal’s Baharampur where Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is fighting hard to retain his citadel. One of his electoral enemies is surgeon Nirmal Saha, who is fighting on a BJP ticket.

Saha was Chowdhury’s family physician for a long time. He met Chowdhury for the first time 30 years ago in a prison that he visited as a government surgeon. Because of mutual respect, there are no personal attacks. Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan is the TMC candidate for the seat, which is getting a lot of attention.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 April 2024, 12:43 IST)
Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryIndian National CongressLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT