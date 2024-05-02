Home
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Majority Concerns

An unofficial CPI assessment claims Rahul’s majority can go down to 1.25 lakh from 2019’s 4.30 lakh.

CPI(M) and CPI are unanimous on one thing in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi’s majority will come down drastically. CPI(M) believes the LDF stands a good chance to win four of the 20 seats but it has only one CPI seat – Mavelikkara. But the CPI says it stands a good chance in both Mavelikkara and Thrissur. But they are on the same page when it comes to Rahul’s victory from Wayanad but with a drop in majority. An unofficial CPI assessment claims Rahul’s majority can go down to 1.25 lakh from 2019’s 4.30 lakh.

Published 02 May 2024, 14:05 IST
