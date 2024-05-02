Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Majority Concerns

CPI(M) and CPI are unanimous on one thing in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi’s majority will come down drastically. CPI(M) believes the LDF stands a good chance to win four of the 20 seats but it has only one CPI seat – Mavelikkara. But the CPI says it stands a good chance in both Mavelikkara and Thrissur. But they are on the same page when it comes to Rahul’s victory from Wayanad but with a drop in majority. An unofficial CPI assessment claims Rahul’s majority can go down to 1.25 lakh from 2019’s 4.30 lakh.