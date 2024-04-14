Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Poster of Modi and a bust of Ambedkar

A poster of PM Modi that spread across four floors of a building, and a bust of B R Ambedkar flanking a copy of the Constitution were placed strategically at the dais during the launch of the BJP’s manifesto.

By announcing the manifesto on Ambedkar Jayanti and on the auspicious days of new year for several regional communities, the BJP seemed keen to reach out to several sections of voters.

The Opposition, however, latched on to the PM’s earlier remark of ‘even Ambedkar can’t change the Constitution’ and accused the BJP of orchestrating a systematic campaign to do away with the Constitution.