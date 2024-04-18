JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Street with a view

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 12:32 IST

Just a stone's throw away from Parliament, Mahadev Road houses the MPs. Akashvani Bhavan is adjacent to it and Films Division and Sansad TV are on this street. This road has now witnessed an electoral bloodbath.

Four BJP MPs, who reside in neighbouring bungalows, have been denied tickets. Two of them are from Karnataka, Nalin Kumar Kateel & Pratap Simha, while others are Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Devji Patel are from Rajasthan. Another Karnataka MP Shivkumar Udasi, has announced retirement from electoral politics. These five MPs have now vacated or are in the process of vacating their bungalows.

(Published 18 April 2024, 12:32 IST)
Karnataka NewsLok Sabha Elections 2024

