Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: The sign of four

The first copies of the BJP’s manifesto were handed over by PM Narendra Modi to four beneficiaries of welfare schemes that represented the four social groups the PM has identified as the pillars of society.

Among them was a chole-kulche seller from Delhi Raghuveer who is a beneficiary of the Swanidhi Scheme, Ghaziabad resident Ravi Kumar who has signed up to the Sumangala Yojana, Jhajjar-based farmer Ramvir who benefits from the Kisan Bima Yojana and Bastar-based Lilavati Maurya who is availing the Ujjwala and PM Awas Yojana.

