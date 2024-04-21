JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Trouble in paradise

Rahul Gandhi is aiming directly at Vijayan by asking why the ED is not arresting the Kerala CM despite cases against him.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 09:11 IST

Follow Us

Campaign rhetoric in Kerala, the God’s Own Country, is creating trouble for I.N.D.I.A. partners. While state CPI(M) leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were attacking Congress on a variety of issues, Rahul Gandhi has upped the temperature by several notches.

He is aiming directly at Vijayan by asking why the ED is not arresting the Kerala CM despite cases against him. When two Opposition CMs elsewhere are behind bars, Rahul sees a conspiracy in this. All, especially the Left, are not enthused with his attack and are questioning why a national leader is attacking an ally.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha election coverage here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 April 2024, 09:11 IST)
KeralaLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT