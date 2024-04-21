Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Trouble in paradise

Campaign rhetoric in Kerala, the God’s Own Country, is creating trouble for I.N.D.I.A. partners. While state CPI(M) leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were attacking Congress on a variety of issues, Rahul Gandhi has upped the temperature by several notches.

He is aiming directly at Vijayan by asking why the ED is not arresting the Kerala CM despite cases against him. When two Opposition CMs elsewhere are behind bars, Rahul sees a conspiracy in this. All, especially the Left, are not enthused with his attack and are questioning why a national leader is attacking an ally.

