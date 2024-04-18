JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Water bottles are yardsticks too

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 13:04 IST

Follow Us

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Wayanad on Wednesday witnessing a huge turnaround, it was a challenge for the BJP to ensure maximum participation for Union Minister Smriti Irani's roadshow on Thursday.

As BJP local leaders were keeping their fingers crossed when the roadshow was about to begin, a party leader enthusiastically said there was a huge turnout for the roadshow as 2,000 bottled waters were already over. But it seemed that, owing to the scorching temperature, it was not just party workers who took the water bottles, but other passersby too.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 April 2024, 13:04 IST)
Rahul GandhiKerala NewsIndian National CongressLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT