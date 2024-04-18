Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Water bottles are yardsticks too

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Wayanad on Wednesday witnessing a huge turnaround, it was a challenge for the BJP to ensure maximum participation for Union Minister Smriti Irani's roadshow on Thursday.

As BJP local leaders were keeping their fingers crossed when the roadshow was about to begin, a party leader enthusiastically said there was a huge turnout for the roadshow as 2,000 bottled waters were already over. But it seemed that, owing to the scorching temperature, it was not just party workers who took the water bottles, but other passersby too.

