Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: ‘Yamraj’ files nomination from Maharashtra's Madha

The candidate, Ram Gaikwad, wants to get rid of the menace of corruption, poverty, unemployment among other ills plaguing the country.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 02:46 IST

In what came as a surprise and attracted eyeballs in Madha, a man dressed as ‘Yamraj’, the Lord of Death, filed nomination papers to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

The candidate, Ram Gaikwad, wants to get rid of the  menace of corruption, poverty, unemployment among other ills plaguing the country.

Dressed as ‘Yamraj’, Gaikwad, held a mace and rode a buffalo even as his supporters  beat drums when he came to file the nominations. 

In case his nomination is accepted for Madha constituency, Gaikwad will lock horns with BJP’s sitting MP Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar and NCPSP’s Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, who quit the BJP last week to join Sharad Pawar's party. Madha includes four Assembly segments of Solapur and two of Satara.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

(Published 19 April 2024, 02:46 IST)
Lok SabhaLok Sabha Elections 2024

