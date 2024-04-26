Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling begins in 20 LS seats in Kerala; 5.62 per cent turnout after first hour's voting

Thiruvananthapuram: Polling in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the 2024 general election commenced at 7am on Friday amidst tight security arrangements with the state witnessing 5.62 per cent turnout after the first hour of voting.

People queued up since early morning outside the over 25,000 polling booths in the state to avoid the hot weather that was likely as the day progressed.

Long queues of voters were seen outside polling booths in all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

As the polling commenced, there were reports of EVM breakdowns in various booths across the state, delaying the election process in those places.

However, the machines were replaced and the voting continued smoothly.

Polling was carried out amidst tight security arrangements which included deployment of over 66,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system.