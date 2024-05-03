Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Raebareli

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from the Raebareli parliamentary constituency for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Raebareli on May 3. It is a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rahul was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rahul Gandhi is seen posing for a photo after filing the papers at the collectorate in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Local party workers turned up in large numbers at the collectorate where he filed his papers.

Credit: PTI

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra upon their arrival in Raebareli before filing of nomination papers by Rahul ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections

Credit: X/@INCIndia

A supporter waves the flag of the Congress party before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: Reuters

Published 03 May 2024, 09:47 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsIndian National CongressRaebareliLok Sabha Elections 2024

