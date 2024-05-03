Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Raebareli on May 3. It is a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.
Rahul was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rahul Gandhi is seen posing for a photo after filing the papers at the collectorate in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.
Local party workers turned up in large numbers at the collectorate where he filed his papers.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra upon their arrival in Raebareli before filing of nomination papers by Rahul ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections
A supporter waves the flag of the Congress party before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.
