Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi promises equal treatment to Amethi, Rae Bareli if party forms govt

'If Rs 10 is spent for development work in Rae Bareli it would be the same for Amethi too...this is my promise,' he said addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in support of Congress candidate K L Sharma, a longstanding party confidante.