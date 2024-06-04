Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul set to win Rae Bareli, Maneka trailing in Sultanpur

Lucknow: While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to win from two constituencies, it has turned out to be a disappointing election for the other side of the family.

In Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi of the BJP was trailing by over 36,600 votes against Rambhual Nishad of the Samajwadi Party, according to the Election Commission data at 4 50 pm. Her son and Rahul Gandhi's cousin Varun Gandhi was not even given a ticket from the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Rae Bareli seat, was leading by a huge margin of over 3.88 lakh votes over his nearest rival Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP.