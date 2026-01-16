<p>Chamarajanagar: The Forest department personnel rescued a 10-month old female tiger cub near Nanjadevanapura village, coming under Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Tiger Reserve limits, in Chamarajanagar taluk, on Thursday night.</p><p>It is one of the four cubs that were missing, and search is on for the remaining three, say Forest department officials.</p>.Karnataka govt mulls law to preserve, digitise manuscripts available across State.<p>It may be mentioned that a seven-year-old tigress fell into the trap laid by the Forest department, near Veeranapura lake, in the taluk, last Friday (January 9). The tigress was said to be one that was sighted with its four cubs at Nanjadevanapura and surrounding villages, and remained elusive for almost 20 days. </p><p>As the four cubs that were seen along with the mother were missing, the Forest department had launched an operation to trace them, with the help of thermal drones and devices. </p><p>The combing operation continued with four camp elephants from Dubare, when the cub was found on Thursday night. It was rescued after tranquilising it. The cub has been kept in a safer place and the officials are closely monitoring its health condition, according to Forest department officials.</p><p>CCF (Chamarajanagar Circle) Malathi Priya, DCF Bhaskar, ACF Manjunath, veterinarians Adarsh and Wasim and staff were present.</p>