<p>Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, riding on a century stand between India stalwarts Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh and a five-wicket haul by spinner Shreyanka Patil, defeated Gujarat Giants by 32 runs to register their third successive Women's Premier League win here on Friday.</p>.<p>Sent in to bat first, Yadav (66 off 47 balls) and Ghosh (44 off 28 balls) stitched together a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket as RCB scored a competitive 182 for 7 after being 43 for 4 in the sixth over.</p>.<p>RCB bowlers then dismissed Gujarat Giants for 150 in 18.5 overs, with off-spinner Patil (5/23) and England pacer Lauren Bell (3/29) wrecking the rival batting order.</p>.WPL: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against UP Warriorz.<p>There were some anxious moments when Bharti Fulmali (39 off 20 balls) was at the crease, but Bell dismissed her in the 17th over as GG slumped to 139 for 7 from where they could not recover.</p>.<p>Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Radha Yadav 66, Richa Ghosh 44, Nadine de Klerk 26; Renuka Singh 1/41, Kashvee Gautam 2/42, Sophie Devine 3/31).</p>.<p>Gujarat Giants: 150 all out in 18.5 overs (Bharti Fulmali 39; Shreyanka Patil 5/23, Lauren Bell 3/29). </p>