RCB beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs; clinch third successive WPL win

RCB bowlers then dismissed Gujarat Giants for 150 in 18.5 overs, with off-spinner Patil (5/23) and England pacer Lauren Bell (3/29) wrecking the rival batting order.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 17:43 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 17:43 IST
