Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Ravikaran Singh Kahlon joins BJP day after being expelled from SAD

Kahlon was welcomed into the party fold by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 10:47 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 10:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon on Thursday joined the BJP here on Thursday, a day after he was expelled by the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party.

Kahlon was welcomed into the party fold by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Kahlon is the son of former Punjab Assembly speaker and rural development and panchayat minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon.

Kahlon had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from the Dera Baba Nanak seat.

Badal on Wednesday expelled Kahlon from the primary membership of the SAD for ''anti-party'' activities and ''backstabbing'' the party.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 10:47 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsPunjabShiromani Akali DalLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT