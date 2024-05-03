Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Razakars fled, those loyal to country stayed back: Owaisi on Amit Shah's comments

Hyderabad: Taking exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments that Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency was held by a representative of 'Razakars', AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the Nizam's private militia had fled the country and that those who are loyal stayed back.

Addressing an election rally here Thursday night, he said BJP leaders have often made statements (about Hyderabad LS seat) that 'Razakars have ruled over for 40 years', 'old city is den of ISIS' and surgical strikes would be carried out. Why this hatred for Shah and his party men towards the old city of Hyderabad (which mainly constitutes the LS seat)? he asked.

"There are no Razakars here. Humans live here. Those who were Razakars fled to Pakistan. Those who are loyal to the country stayed back here and have been defeating RSS since 40 years and defeat you and Modi again this time," he said.