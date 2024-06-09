Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party leader demands action against those abusing Ayodhya people after BJP's defeat

'The arrogance and ego of the BJP in Ayodhya was shattered by the people here. Today there is more discussion about the BJP losing Ayodhya than about PM Modi becoming prime minister. Because of this, the BJP agents are making indecent comments on social media,' Pandey said.