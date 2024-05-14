Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party's red caps boost Congress' chances in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Congress leader Anshu Awasthi, who is involved in media publicity in the two constituencies, said the reason behind the enthusiastic support of SP workers in Rae Bareli and Amethi is clear as they have had a close, familial and very emotional attachment with the Gandhi family in the two constituencies.

"Elders of the SP workers and leaders have also been associated with the Gandhi family in the past here, hence somewhere the people of SP have their affection and attachment towards the Gandhi family and they are trying to win the polls here with full force," he said.