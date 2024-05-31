Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sandeshkhali's voter turnout may be hit with most men working in other states

Sabitri Maiti, a resident of Sandeshkhali Block 1, shared her plight and claimed, "My husband Rabin has been in Chennai for two years. Though we have agricultural land, it was forcefully taken by Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra. My husband had no choice but to leave West Bengal to support our family."

Rabin, who works as a mason, couldn't come to vote because he was denied leave by his employer. "I had visited home in February. I have been denied leave now. Also, coming home to vote would mean a substantial pay cut, which I can't afford," he added.