Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Some opposition parties will perish, their nominees will lose deposits on June 4, claims Ravi Kishan

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Actor-politician and BJP candidate from Gorakhpur constituency Ravi Kishan has claimed that half a dozen opposition parties will cease to exist and their candidate lose their deposits after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.

In an interview with PTI at his home here, Bhojpuri superstar Ravindra Shukla, better known as Ravi Kishan, claimed that if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power, it would run the country based on Shariat.

"You will see on June 4 that these 26 parties are going to face defeat. More than half a dozen of them will cease to exist and the deposits of their candidates forfeited," Kishan, who is the current MP from Gorakhpur, said as he thumped the table to emphasise his point.

"The opposition wants the country to run on the basis of Shariat, but this cannot happen. The country will be run according to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution. I promise that the Constitution will not be tampered with (if the BJP wins)... The Congress definitely wants to tamper with the Constitution," said Kishan, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Jaunpur seat on a Congress ticket. He then joined the BJP and won in 2019.

The BJP MP rebuked the opposition's allegation that he is an outsider.