Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia, Rahul cast vote in New Delhi constituency

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), constituents of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 05:49 IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi cast their votes in New Delhi constituency in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

They reached the polling station set up at Nirman Bhawan around 9.30 am.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), constituents of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi.

While the AAP is contesting four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats.

AAP's Somnath Bharti is the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate from New Delhi seat. He is up against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.

Published 25 May 2024, 05:49 IST
