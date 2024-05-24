Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Stage set for voting in four seats in Jharkhand on Saturday, 93 candidates in fray

"In a bid to create voting awareness and increase polling percentage in urban areas, urban local bodies, resident welfare associations and voters awareness forums have been contacted so that no voter is left behind," she said.

She said that 35,852 polling personnel are being deployed in the phase. The polling parties are being dispatched on Friday for their respective locations, she said.

Adequate security arrangements have been ensured at every booth, she added.

"Voting will start at 7 am and it will conclude at 5 pm on Saturday, Arora said.

Altogether 8,963 polling stations have been set up across four parliamentary constituencies and the webcasting facility will be available in all polling stations, another election official said.

Of the total polling stations, 175 stations will be managed by women, 14 by persons with disabilities (PwD), 32 by youth and 24 will be unique booths.

Direct contest is likely in all four Lok Sabha seats between the JMM-led ruling alliance and the BJP-led opposition in Jharkhand.

In the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, Congress's Yashaswini Sahay, daughter of former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay, is contesting against the BJP's sitting MP Sanjay Seth in a straight fight.

Dhanbad heads for a direct fight between BJP's Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahato and Congress' Anupama Singh, wife of the party's Bermo legislator Kumar Jaimangal.

A direct fight is also likely in Jamshedpur between BJP's sitting MP Bidyut Baran Mahato and JMM’s Baharagora MLA Samir Mohanty.

In Giridih, AJSU Party’s Chandra Prakash Chaudhary locked horns with JMM’s Tundi MLA Mathura Mahato. In the contest, a student union leader Jairam Mahato has added a twist by challenging candidates of I.N.D.I.A. bloc and NDA.

Altogether 28 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits while filing nomination papers.

The top leaders of both NDA and I.N.D.I.A. bloc have put their all efforts to galvanise people’s support in favour of them.

On May 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Jamshedpur seeking votes for its party candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed two rallies in Godda and Ranchi on Wednesday for party candidates.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned for the BJP candidates, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, campaigned for the INDIA bloc candidates.