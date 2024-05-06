Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Taking legal advice on returning looted corruption money to people: PM Modi

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was taking legal advice on how to return the money of poor people "looted" in corruption.

Referring to the seizure of "mounds of cash" by the Enforcement Directorate from the domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of a Jharkhand minister, Modi wondered why such persons were "close to the Congress' first family."

"They have made the worker's house a godown of corruption. This is not the first time as a bigger seizure was made from an MP (in Jharkhand) earlier also and it was such a big cache that even machines were tired of counting."

The PM was addressing a rally at Vemagiri here, which was attended by TDP leader Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.