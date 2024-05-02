Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Terming Congress Pakistan's 'mureed,' Modi claims 'vote jihad' calls intended to make Rahul next PM

"Now, the 'INDI' alliance calls for 'vote jihad'. We have so far heard about 'love jihad' and 'land Jihad'. This (vote jihad) is said by a person who belonged to an educated Muslim family, not by someone who studied in a madrasa. I hope you all know what the meaning of jihad is. This is an insult to democracy and not a single Congress leader has condemned it," the PM said.

He alleged that the Congress wants to change the country's Constitution to give reservation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities to Muslims.

The prime minister also challenged the Congress to give in writing that it will not change the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion and that it will not give backdoor quota to Muslims in states where it and its allies are in power.

India is being seen as a peacemaker in the world today, the PM said, adding that it was his guarantee that he would work 24x7 to make India a developed country by 2047.

Modi said in the last 10 years, his government provided tap water connections to 14 crore houses, while the Congress-led dispensations gave it to just 3 crore houses in 60 years of its rule.