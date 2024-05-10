Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC's Abhishek files nomination from Bengal's Diamond Harbour LS seat

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc#google_vignette">Trinamool Congress</a> national general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> on Friday filed his nomination papers from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.</p>.<p>The TMC second-in-command is contesting for a third consecutive term from the seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.</p>.<p>Banerjee filed his papers at the district collector's office in Alipore. </p>.<div><p><strong>Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels</strong>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/deccan-herald-is-now-on-whatsapp-heres-how-you-can-join-2698271">Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks</a></p></div>