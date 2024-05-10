Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC's Abhishek files nomination from Bengal's Diamond Harbour LS seat

Banerjee filed his papers at the district collector's office in Alipore.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 08:55 IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday filed his nomination papers from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

The TMC second-in-command is contesting for a third consecutive term from the seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee filed his papers at the district collector's office in Alipore.

Published 10 May 2024, 08:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeLok Sabha Elections 2024

