Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Kannadiga MPs from other states

At least two Kannadigas have made it to the lower house of the Parliament from other states. Mangaluru-born George Fernandes won six Lok Sabha elections from Bihar and Maharashtra.
While the veteran socialist and former Union minister made his Lok Sabha debut from Bombay in 1967, he was elected from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur (twice) and Nalanda (thrice) constituencies on five occasions.
'Karnataka Kesari' Jagannath Rao Joshi, who was born in Nargund in the undivided Dharwad district, was one of the tallest leaders of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later the BJP. He was a two-time Lok Sabha MP, representing Bhopal (1967) and Shajapur (1971) seats in Madhya Pradesh.
The Karnataka BJP office 'Jaggannath Bhavan' is named after him.
