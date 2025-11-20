<p>Bengaluru: The makers of the Upendra-starrer Telugu film <em>Andhra King Taluka </em>released the trailer of the film at an event in Bengaluru.</p><p>The film is slated for release on November 27. </p><p>Upendra plays a movie star, Andhra King Surya Kumar, in the film. It follows a fan of Surya Kumar (played by Ram Pothineni), whose identity revolves around his admiration for the actor.</p>.<p>It is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla who made <em>Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty</em>. </p><p>The film also stars Bhagyashree Borse. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. <br></p>