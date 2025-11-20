Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Father, I have been beaten': Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at Eknath Shinde's meeting with Amit Shah

On the other hand, state Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal said that Shah was the “real Chief Minister” and referred to Devendra Fadnavis as the “shadow Chief Minister”.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 11:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 11:08 IST
Maharashtra NewsEknath ShindeShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us