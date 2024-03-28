Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: The first woman MP from Karnataka

The erstwhile Dharwad North Lok Sabha constituency has the credit of giving the first woman MP from Karnataka (then Mysore).
Sarojini Mahishi, who is known for her report recommending reservation for Kannadigas in jobs, won from Dharwad North in 1962 as a Congress candidate. She registered victory in 1967, 1971 and 1977 as well.
She had bagged 71.64 per cent of votes in 1962, which remains a record in the constituency. She was a minister of state in the Indira Gandhi government for five years.
In 1980, Mahishi was a Janata Party candidate and stood second with D K Naikar of INC(I) winning. From Janata Party, she became a Rajya Sabha member (1983 to 1990).
(Published 28 March 2024, 12:38 IST)