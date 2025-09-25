Stones hurled over flex banner in Davangere

<p>Davanagere: Tension gripped in Karl Marx Nagar on Betur road after a scuffle between two groups over a flex banner on Wednesday night. </p>.<p>A group of Muslims had set up a flex board in front of a house near the 13th cross in Karl Marx Nagar. When a group of youths questioned this, a ruckus started. During this, stones were pelted at some houses in the area.</p>.Silent Samaritan who funded education of poor students.<p>Eastern Zone IGP BR Ravikantegowda and District Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth rushed to the spot and inspected the matter.</p>