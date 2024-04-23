Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve files nomination as BJP candidate from Jalna seat

Jalna: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday filed his nomination as the candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.
The Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines was accompanied by his son MLA Santosh Danve and local leaders when he submitted his nomination papers.
As many as ten candidates have so far filed nomination forms for the Jalna seat, which will go to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.
The last date for filing nomination forms was April 25, and April 29 is the last date for withdrawing candidature.
