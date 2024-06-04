Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'UP ke ladke' contain BJP juggernaut in state

Lucknow: Dubbed as ''UP ke Ladke', they joined hands after a gap of seven years to counter the BJP in India’s biggest state of Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi handed the BJP one of its biggest defeats in the state preventing the saffron party from getting a majority on its own.

The BJP had ridiculed the alliance between Akhilesh and Rahul saying that their earlier alliance in the 2017 assembly polls had failed miserably as a pointer to what was in store for it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.