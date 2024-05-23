Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Varun Gandhi addresses his first poll rally for mother Maneka's battlefield in Sultanpur

At the rally, Varun Gandhi said that if a crisis befalls any family of Sultanpur, they should not consider themselves alone. 'I am giving you my phone number.'

"When Sultanpur's name is taken in the country, the name of Maneka Gandhi also comes. I promise that no person in Sultanpur will ever remain alone. Just like everyone in Pilibhit has Varun Gandhi's number, similarly in Sultanpur I have seen my mother answering anyone's call and try to solve problems," he added.