Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter data accessible to politicians, says report calling India 'data society... without safeguard'

With political parties only one phase of voting away from discovering their fate for the next five years in India, a recent report in the BBC claimed that the various apps used by Indians are potentially becoming the source of voter information for politicians and parties.

Rutwik Joshi, a political strategist told the publication that from a person's religion and their mother tongue to how they draft a message on social media, all these information have data that politicians try to get their hands on.

Joshi claimed that the combination of rising number of smart phones and lenient regulations have allowed private companies to sell data resulting in the politicians having an access to "the data to do everything".

However, microtargetting, described as the utilisation of personal data “to target you with information and adverts to an unprecedented degree of personalisation” is not a new concept in elections.

Lawmakers in the United States and the EU in 2018 called for probes into how Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica to access data on 50 million users and use it to help the election campaign of President Donald Trump.

Cambridge Analytica which specialises in data wrangling and analytics, provided data analytics for Donald Trump's election, harvesting data from millions of Americans' Facebook accounts by way of "personality tests" that required the users to give the tests full access to their accounts. This led to exponential data harvesting because the apps harvested not only the profiles of the users, but that of their friends as well.

Later, in 2022 Meta agreed to pay an $725 million to settle the lawsuit that left people wondering if their votes had been influenced by the ads they saw online.