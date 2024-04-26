Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter on horseback delights voters in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency

Udupi (Karnataka): In an unexpected yet memorable sight in Karkala, Eklavya R Kateel, the eldest son of international sportsperson Rohit Kumar Kateel, captured the attention of the public by arriving at Booth No. 87 at Government Pre-Graduation College astride his own horse to cast his vote. Eklavya's unique mode of transportation to the polling station in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency surprised and delighted onlookers.