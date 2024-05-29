Lok Sabha Elections 2024: WhatsApp becomes key to BJP's '370-paar' agenda; party reaches over 1 lakh new people each day

Politicians and parties have fought tooth and nail to woo the voters in their favour and while election speeches, rallies, and manifestos certainly make up a chunk of poll strategies, the use of WhatsApp has emerged as an integral part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign.

By reaching 1,00,000 to 1,50,000 new people each day through WhatsApp, the saffron party considers it to be an important medium to meet their '370-paar' target, as per a BBC report.

"I have 400-450 WhatsApp groups which each have about 200-300 members. Apart from this, I have about 5,000 direct contacts. In this way, I personally reach 10-15,000 people every day," the publication quoted BJP's social media coordinator for Meerut Lok Sabha constituency as saying.

India being WhatsApp's biggest market has crores of users who spend hours on the messaging platform. BJP's WhatsApp campaign is a tightly controlled one where messages from party headquarters are received by volunteers in various constituencies who then circulate it.