Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Which parties fielded candidates with most criminal cases in phase 4?

While phase-3 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections had 18 per cent of candidates with criminal cases, the number went up to 21 per cent in phase-4 that is scheduled to be held on May 13.
All major parties contesting in phase-4 polls have given tickets from 37 per cent to 100 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against them, according to data by ADR.
Check out some crucial data extraction of contesting candidates with criminal cases in phase 4.
360 candidates which makes up to 21 per cent of the total 1,710 candidates contesting in phase 4 have declared criminal cases against themselves. As per an ADR report, 244 out of the 1,352 total phase 3 candidates had criminal cases registered against them.
274 which (16 per cent) of the total 1710 contesting candidates in phase 4 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
The offences of nature related to assault, murder, kidnap, rape, or offences that are mentioned in representation of the People Act (Section 8), or offences under Prevention of Corruption Act, or offences related to the crimes against women - all fall into the category of serious crimes.
17 candidates out of the total have declared cases where they have been convicted.
11 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.
As per IPC Section 302 'whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.'
30 candidates out of the total 1,710 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.
50 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 50 candidates, five have declared charges related to rape (IPC Section-376).
Out of total 1,710 contesting candidates, 44 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.
As the campaigning for phase 4 ends on May 12, the two major national parties - BJP and the Congress have left no stones unturned to attack each other.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of resorting to communal rhetoric as he asserted time-and-again that the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to 'infiltrators' and 'those who have more children'. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, accusing the BJP of promoting enmity and hatred between the Muslim and the SC/ST communities.
The complaint pertains to the animated video shared by the Karnataka BJP, which has caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The cartoon showed leaders putting an egg marked 'Muslim' on a bird's nest and after it hatches, Gandhi feeds 'funds' to the 'Muslim' hatchling while others strive for it. The 'Muslim' hatchling grows as a result and kicks the three others -- SC, ST and OBC -- out as Gandhi and Siddaramaiah laugh.
However, the social media platform 'X' has taken down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP after an Election Commission direction.
On the other hand, the Congress also landed in hot waters with Sam Pitroda, the Indian overseas chairman of INC comment on the diversity of India.
"We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters."
Soon after, Pitroda resigned as Indian Overseas Congress Chairman after his remarkstriggered yet another controversy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP labelling it “racist”, even as the Congress “completely dissociated” from it.
Few names among the major parties with declared criminal cases.
AIMIM - 3 out of 3 candidates
Shiv Sena - 2 out of 3 candidates
BRS - 10 out of 17 candidates
INC - 35 out of 61 candidates
BJP - 40 out of 70 candidates
TDP - 9 out of 17 candidates
BJD - 2 out of 4 candidates
RJD - 2 out of 4 candidates
Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) - 2 out of 4 candidates
YSRCP - 12 out of 25 candidates
AITC - 3 out of 8 candidates
SP - 7 out of 19 candidates
Few names among the major parties who have declared serious criminal cases against themselves (candidates).
AIMIM - 3 out of 3 candidates
Shiv Sena - 2 out of 3 candidates
BRS - 10 out of 17 candidates
BJD - 2 out of 4 candidates
BJP - 32 out of 70 candidates
INC - 22 out of 61 candidates from
YSRCP - 9 out of 25 candidates
TDP - 6 out of 17 candidates
Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) - 1 out of 4 candidates
AITC - 2 out of 8 candidates
SP - 4 out of 19 candidates