Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Which parties fielded candidates with most criminal cases in phase 4?

Out of total 1,710 contesting candidates, 44 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

As the campaigning for phase 4 ends on May 12, the two major national parties - BJP and the Congress have left no stones unturned to attack each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of resorting to communal rhetoric as he asserted time-and-again that the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to 'infiltrators' and 'those who have more children'. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, accusing the BJP of promoting enmity and hatred between the Muslim and the SC/ST communities.

The complaint pertains to the animated video shared by the Karnataka BJP, which has caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



The cartoon showed leaders putting an egg marked 'Muslim' on a bird's nest and after it hatches, Gandhi feeds 'funds' to the 'Muslim' hatchling while others strive for it. The 'Muslim' hatchling grows as a result and kicks the three others -- SC, ST and OBC -- out as Gandhi and Siddaramaiah laugh.

However, the social media platform 'X' has taken down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP after an Election Commission direction.

On the other hand, the Congress also landed in hot waters with Sam Pitroda, the Indian overseas chairman of INC comment on the diversity of India.

"We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters."

Soon after, Pitroda resigned as Indian Overseas Congress Chairman after his remarkstriggered yet another controversy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP labelling it “racist”, even as the Congress “completely dissociated” from it.