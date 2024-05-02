Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is Shyan Rangeela, comedian known for mimicking Modi, now contesting Varanasi seat?

Shyam Rangeela was born in 1994 and hails from Rajasthan’s Manaktheri village in Pilibanga town. He is well known for his skills in mimicry and impersonation of political figures.

He gained much fame for mimicking PM Modi and Rahul on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show, in 2017. The video became widely popular on social media, making Rangeela a well-known figure now.

Rangeela had pursued animation, and wanted to become a comedian since childhood. Thus, took up a career in mimicry and stand-up comedy.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the year 2022 as TV channels were rejecting him stating that his comedy was ‘too political’.

Rangeela wrapped up his video message with an uncanny mimicry of PM Modi. He said like PM Modi often says, "Jo jis bhasha mein samjhega main usko usi bhasha mein jawab dunga," he will also do the same. "I have come to answer PM Modi in his own language,” he added.

