Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why has PM ignored plight of Marathwada's farmers: Congress jabs Modi

This is no surprise from a government that has also 'failed' to care for the Godavari river, which is considered the lifeline of Marathwada, he said.

"Although 88 crores were allocated for the cleaning of the river in 2022, there has been no tangible improvement in water quality. Similarly, Manjra river that passes through Latur has also been neglected," he claimed.

"What are PM Modi and the BJP doing to protect Marathwada's farmers from drought and natural disasters? What is their vision to prevent farmer suicides?" he asked.

Ramesh further said that more than 600 villages and 178 hamlets in Marathwada have become dependent on water tankers amidst an acute drinking water shortage.

"Most of Maharashtra is facing a water shortage this year but Marathwada has been the worst affected with drinking water reservoirs only at 19 per cent capacity, compared to 40 per cent last year," he said.

In Latur, water availability has come down to once in 15 days, he noted.

"Instead of trying to address this catastrophe, BJP leaders have shirked responsibility, played the blame game, and failed to address allegations of widespread corruption in the implementation of relief and support schemes," Ramesh alleged.