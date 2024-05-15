Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will give 10 kg free ration to poor if I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power: Kharge

He referred to the Modi government's scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, "The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you did nothing."

"You are giving five kg, if I.N.D.I.A. bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor," Kharge said, addressing a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.