Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will give 10 kg free ration to poor if I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power: Kharge

Akhilesh Yadav also promised in several of his rallies that the quality of ration distributed to the poor will be improved if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 10:02 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 10:02 IST

Lucknow: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced Wednesday that if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor.

He referred to the Modi government's scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, "The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you did nothing."

"You are giving five kg, if I.N.D.I.A. bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor," Kharge said, addressing a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"I am saying this with guarantee because we have already done it in states, including Telangana and Karnataka," he added.

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list the government's free ration scheme in almost every political rally. The party has also mentioned in its manifesto that it will continue the scheme till 2029 after coming to power.

Yadav has also promised in several of his rallies that the quality of ration distributed to the poor will be improved if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power.

Published 15 May 2024, 10:02 IST
Indian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeAkhilesh YadavLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

