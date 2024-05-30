Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will resign if BJP's Sudhakar gets lead, says Congress MLA Eshwar

Sudhakar went up against Congress’ Raksha Ramaiah in the Chikkaballapur seat. Eshwar had defeated K Sudhakar in the Assembly polls last year and they are bitter rivals.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 22:10 IST
Bengaluru: Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar on Wednesday said he would resign if BJP’s Dr K Sudhakar gets a lead of “even one vote” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sudhakar went up against Congress’ Raksha Ramaiah in the Chikkaballapur seat. Eshwar had defeated Sudhakar in the Assembly polls last year and they are bitter rivals. 

“I’ve already made a challenge...we will win 100%. If Sudhakar takes even one vote extra in the Chikkaballapur Assembly segment, I’ll resign,” Eshwar said at a news conference. On Sudhakar’s criticism, Eshwar said: “Those who completed MBBS with fake certificates are talking about me.” 

Karnataka NewsCongressDr K SudhakarChikkaballapurLok Sabha Elections 2024

