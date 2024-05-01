Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With internal fights raging, BJP stares at bumps in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri & Bareilly in third phase

Lucknow: Internal dissension in the BJP over selection of candidates on several Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of polling may hurt the saffron party's electoral prospects.

Of the ten Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in the third phase, BJP has been grappling with serious dissension in Fatehpur Sikri and Bareilly.

At Fatehpur Sikri, the son of the local BJP legislator Choudahry Babu Lal, is in the fray as an independent candidate against the official party nominee and sitting MP Rajkumar Chahar. Choudhary had sought a ticket for his son Rameshwar Choudhary and after it was denied, he entered the fray as an independent candidate.

Incidentally both Chahar and Choudhary hailed from the electorally influential Jat community, which had a sizable presence in the constituency. Choudhary's entry into the contest has raised the specter of division in the Jat votes which may prove advantageous for the rival Congress candidate. The BSP, by fielding a Brahmin candidate, has further queered the pitch for the saffron party.