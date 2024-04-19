Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting: Celebrities queue up to vote

Superstar Rajinikanth shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan gets clicked as he exits after casting his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Raayan star Dhanush shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Vidaa Muyarchi actor Ajith was one of the superstars to arrive early to cast his vote, in Chennai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Vijay Sethupathi poses for the media as he leaves after casting his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Sivakarthikeyan shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote, at a polling station in Chennai.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Karthik shows his ink-marked finger as he leaves after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Celeb couple Radika and Sarathkumar show their ink-marked fingers after exercising their right to vote, in Chennai.
Credit: Instagram/@radikaasarathkumar
