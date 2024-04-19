JOIN US
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting: Celebrities queue up to vote

The first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 kickstarted on Friday, April 19, with a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. Several celebrities came forward and exercised their right to vote. Take a look at the pictures..
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 07:30 IST

Superstar Rajinikanth shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan gets clicked as he exits after casting his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Raayan star Dhanush shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Vidaa Muyarchi actor Ajith was one of the superstars to arrive early to cast his vote, in Chennai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vijay Sethupathi poses for the media as he leaves after casting his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Sivakarthikeyan shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote, at a polling station in Chennai.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Karthik shows his ink-marked finger as he leaves after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

Celeb couple Radika and Sarathkumar show their ink-marked fingers after exercising their right to vote, in Chennai.

Credit: Instagram/@radikaasarathkumar

(Published 19 April 2024, 07:30 IST)
