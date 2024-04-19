JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting: People queue to cast their votes

Voting is underway in 102 Lok Sabha seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world’s largest electoral exercise. People in large numbers were seen at polling booths to cast their vote. Check out the pictures...
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 07:46 IST

Follow Us

Voters wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

Voters wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
A couple show their fingers marked with indelible ink as they pose for photos after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar, Chhattishgarh.

A couple show their fingers marked with indelible ink as they pose for photos after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar, Chhattishgarh.

Credit: PTI

Voters wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Aurangabad, Bihar.

Voters wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Aurangabad, Bihar.

Credit: PTI

Voters wait to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh.

Voters wait to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

People wait to cast their vote for Lok Sabha elections, at Gyalshing Bazer in Sikkim.

People wait to cast their vote for Lok Sabha elections, at Gyalshing Bazer in Sikkim.

Credit: PIB

People wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Manipur.

People wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Manipur.

Credit: PIB

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun.

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun.

Credit: PTI

Voters carrying their children show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meghalaya.

Voters carrying their children show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meghalaya.

Credit: PTI

World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge at a polling station to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge at a polling station to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI

An elderly voter being assisted as she arrives to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

An elderly voter being assisted as she arrives to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar.

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar.

Credit: PTI

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Credit: PTI

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Luwangsangbam, Manipur.

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Luwangsangbam, Manipur.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 07:46 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsPolling boothsVotePolling daysLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT