Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting: People queue to cast their votes

Voters wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
A couple show their fingers marked with indelible ink as they pose for photos after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar, Chhattishgarh.
Voters wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Aurangabad, Bihar.
Voters wait to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh.
People wait to cast their vote for Lok Sabha elections, at Gyalshing Bazer in Sikkim.
People wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Manipur.
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun.
Voters carrying their children show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meghalaya.
World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge at a polling station to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.
An elderly voter being assisted as she arrives to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar.
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Luwangsangbam, Manipur.
(Published 19 April 2024, 07:46 IST)