Lok Sabha polls 2024: BSP's fourth list eyes OBC, Brahmin voters in eastern UP

Lucknow: The BSP on Friday released its fourth list of nine candidates from Uttar Pradesh, which included three OBCs and an equal number of Brahmins, apparently eyeing the votes of the two communities in the state's eastern region.

Of the nine Lok Sabha seats from where the party declared its candidates, seven were in the eastern region of the state while the other two were in the Avadh region.

BSP has fielded Sachhidanand Pandey from Faizabad (Ayodhya). Pandey would take on BJP's Lallu Singh, the sitting MP, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) nominee Awadhesh Prasad. The party has made Daya Shankar Mishra its candidate from the Basti LS seat, which shares a border with Gorakhpur, the home town of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.