Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress fields Abhay Patil from Akola seat; will take on BJP's Dhotre, VBA's Ambedkar

He will take on sitting BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre's son Anup Dhotre and Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which was in seat sharing talks with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi till some days ago.