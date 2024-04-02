JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress fields Abhay Patil from Akola seat; will take on BJP's Dhotre, VBA's Ambedkar

He will take on sitting BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre's son Anup Dhotre and Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which was in seat sharing talks with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi till some days ago.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 19:56 IST

Akola: The Congress on Monday announced the candidature of Dr Abhay Patil from Akola Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

He will take on sitting BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre's son Anup Dhotre and Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which was in seat sharing talks with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi till some days ago.

Ambedkar lost from the seat in the 2019 polls.

Patil, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, is an orthopaedic surgeon.

(Published 01 April 2024, 19:56 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressMaharashtraLok Sabha Elections 2024

