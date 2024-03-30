Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress gains an edge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara with C P Joshi as candidate

Jaipur: Congress replacing its Lok Sabha poll candidate with veteran leader C P Joshi , a Brahmin, for Bhilwara indicates it is trying to get its caste arithmetic right, and that it has also been successful in persuading its reluctant senior leaders to agree to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Yesterday Congress replaced its Bhilwara Lok Sabha candidate Damodar Gujjar with former Union minister, Vidhan Sabha Speaker and former Congress state president C P Joshi.

Gujjar has now been named the Rajsamand candidate from where Sudarshan Rawat was named, who refused to fight the election, stating personal reasons.